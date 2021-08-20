LIST: School COVID case dashboards for districts across the Houston area

You can use these links to look at the positive case counts reported by each public school district in our region.

HOUSTON — Some schools are back in session while others are preparing to open.

KHOU 11 News continues to track the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant throughout the Houston region. Many parents are concerned as their children head to campuses, many of which do not require masks or offer virtual learning.

Note: the video in this story is from an Aug. 18th broadcast — "Why schools do not require COVID vaccines for students"

Note: As of Friday, Aug. 20, some of the following links will show no cases or limited cases as school has not yet begun in all districts. These links may also change as the school year gets underway.

Houston school district COVID-19 case dashboard links