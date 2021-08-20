x
Coronavirus

LIST: School COVID case dashboards for districts across the Houston area

You can use these links to look at the positive case counts reported by each public school district in our region.

HOUSTON — Some schools are back in session while others are preparing to open.

KHOU 11 News continues to track the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant throughout the Houston region. Many parents are concerned as their children head to campuses, many of which do not require masks or offer virtual learning.

You can use the links below to quickly look at the positive case counts reported by each public school district in our area.

ALSO READ: Texas says schools now must notify families of a positive COVID-19 case in classrooms

Note: As of Friday, Aug. 20, some of the following links will show no cases or limited cases as school has not yet begun in all districts. These links may also change as the school year gets underway.

Houston school district COVID-19 case dashboard links

Aldine ISD

Alief ISD

Alvin ISD

Channelview ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Cleveland ISD

Conroe ISD

Crosby ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Deer Park ISD

Dickinson ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Friendswood ISD

Galena Park ISD

Galveston ISD

Goose Creek CISD

Hitchcock ISD

Huffman ISD

Humble ISD

Houston ISD

Katy ISD

Klein ISD

Lamar CISD

La Porte ISD

Magnolia ISD

Montgomery ISD

New Caney ISD

Pearland ISD

Santa Fe ISD

Sheldon ISD

Splendora ISD

Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Stafford Municipal School District

Texas City ISD

Tomball ISD

Willis ISD

