WATCH LIVE: Judge Hidalgo to make a 'major COVID-19 vaccine-related announcement'

The judge will be joined by Congressman Al Green along with Harris County health leaders.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she will hold a news conference at noon Tuesday on a new public health initiative to address the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

>> LIVE VIDEO NOW: The press conference is scheduled to begin at about 12 p.m. Tuesday - watch live in the video player above

Her office stated the news conference would include a “major COVID-19 vaccine-related announcement.”

“Over the past several months, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across Harris County, straining hospital systems and disproportionately impacting unvaccinated residents. Over 98% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Harris Health System have not been vaccinated,” stated Hidalgo’s office.

The judge will be joined by Congressman Al Green along with Harris County health leaders.

Also on Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to share the latest details about COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Houston. That briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. — it will also be streamed live on KHOU.com.

On Monday, KHOU 11 reported the Houston region hit its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of pandemic. There were 2,977 patients in the nine-county trauma service region.