Are masks required at my kid's school? Here's what each Houston-area school district says

Full list below.

Kids are heading back to school and we know there is a lot of confusion on which school districts are requiring masks now that some Houston-area counties are enforcing mask mandates for certain businesses and buildings.

Harris County announced a mask mandate Thursday for all schools and childcare facilities but, so far, only a few districts are complying.

Most are following Gov. Greg Abbott's order that bans mandates but here are the exceptions.

MASKS REQUIRED

Aldine ISD

Aldine ISD is mandating that all staff, students, and visitors wear a mask on all of the district's buses and when visiting campuses and administrative buildings. This is effective, Monday, August 16.

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park ISD says masks must be worn by all students and staff while indoors on school property and school buses, effective immediately.

Galveston ISD

All Galveston ISD students and staff will be required to wear masks at all district facilities and on buses when school begins on August 23.

Houston ISD

All students, staff and visitors to HISD campuses and facilities are required to wear a mask while indoors and on school buses, the district's school board voted Aug. 12.

HISD plans to release its updated COVID plan on Friday that will outline all of its new protocols.

Spring ISD

Spring ISD is requiring masks starting August 16 because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Spring ISD will also provide contact tracing itself instead of referring the cases to Harris County Public Health.

The district will also send out a survey to see how parents feel about a potential remote learning option for students.

MASKS OPTIONAL

Alief ISD

Masks remain voluntary at Alief ISD. In the event the district's mask policy changes, parents and students will be notified.

Alvin ISD

Masks are strongly recommended for students and staff at Alvin ISD.

Brazos ISD

Facial coverings for students, staff and visitors are optional at Brazos ISD.

Brazosport ISD

Masks are optional for staff, students and visitors at Brazosport ISD. The district encourages all families and staff members to make the best decision for themselves in deciding whether to wear one or not, and we expect all staff, students, and visitors to respect the choice of others.

Channelview ISD

Channelview ISD is highly encouraging all employees to wear a mask, but they are not required.

Clear Creek ISD

Face coverings are optional at Clear Creek ISD, but the district strongly recommending students and staff wear face coverings indoors.

Cleveland ISD

The Cleveland ISD School Board voted to return to school with masks as optional. If you have any questions regarding masks, please contact your child's campus.

Columbia-Brazoria ISD

Masks are not required for Columbia-Brazoria ISD students and staff as March 17th. Any staff or student who would like to continue wearing a mask may continue to do so.

Conroe ISD

No Conroe ISD employee, student, or visitor is required to wear a mask or face covering, but all employees, students, and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering.

Crosby ISD

As of June 5, no student, teacher, staff member, parent or visitor is required to wear a mask while on Crosby ISD property.

Cy-Fair ISD

Face masks are optional for all CFISD students and staff.

Bus drivers will provide disposable masks to students upon request.

Parents of students in grades Pre-K through five may request that their child be placed with other masked students in classrooms and other common areas, such as large group areas, cafeterias, playgrounds, and buses, to the extent feasible. Requests should be made to campus administration.

Danbury ISD

Every student, teacher, or staff member shall wear a mask over the nose and mouth when inside a Danbury ISD school building, school facility, facility used for school activities, or when in an outdoor space on school property or used for school activities, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.

Dayton ISD

Face coverings will not be required for Dayton ISD staff, students or visitors, although they are highly encouraged. An individual may choose to wear a mask if desired.

Deer Park ISD

Deer Park ISD is strongly encouraging masks for unvaccinated individuals but masks are not required.

Dickinson ISD

Face coverings for DISD students and employees are optional; however, face coverings are recommended, especially for those who are not vaccinated.

Fort Bend ISD

Face masks are optional at all Fort Bend ISD campuses and facilities, but the district strongly encourages staff and students to wear masks whether they are vaccinated or not.

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park ISD is strongly encouraging staff and students to wear masks.

Goose Creek CISD

Masks are optional at Goose Creek ISD, although the district encourages everyone who wishes to wear a face-covering to do so, especially anyone who is not vaccinated.

Hardin ISD

Masks and face coverings are optional for Hardin ISD students and staff. Individuals that feel more comfortable may continue to wear masks or face coverings. Those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to wear a mask or face co

Hempstead ISD

Masks are not required at Hempstead ISD.

Hitchcock ISD

All students are required to wear face masks, covering nose and mouth, while indoors., according to Hitchcock's ISD Reopening Plan.

Humble ISD

Face masks remain optional in Humble ISD.

Katy ISD

Face coverings and masks will remain optional on all Katy ISD campuses.

Campuses will continue to provide sanitizing products for students and staff, as well as encourage social distancing practices where appropriate.

Klein ISD

No employee, student, or visitor is required to wear a mask or face covering at Klein ISD, but all employees, students, and visitors are allowed to wear a mask or face covering if they choose to do so.

La Porte ISD

Masks will remain optional in La Porte ISD for all students and staff.

Lamar CISD

Lamar CISD will continue to follow the Board-approved COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are optional.

Liberty ISD

Face masks are completely optional for all students and staff of Liberty ISD. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask will be allowed to do so, but no student or staff member will be required.

Montgomery ISD

Masks will be optional for all Montgomery ISD students, staff and visitors.

Needville ISD

Needville ISD will leave decisions up to the individuals. Masking is an option if one so chooses but masking is not mandatory.

New Caney ISD

All face coverings, including masks and shields, may be worn at the discretion of the individual student or staff member. Face coverings will be subject to dress code requirements for both students and staff, according to New Caney ISD's website.

Pasadena ISD

Face coverings are highly recommended for staff, students and visitors on Pasadena ISD property.

Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD highly recommends masks for all students, staff and visitors while indoors.

Santa Fe ISD

Face masks are optional for Sante Fe ISD staff and students, but the district strongly encourages masks, especially for those with a compromised immune system or if not fully vaccinated.

Sheldon ISD

Sheldon ISD will continue to follow the Executive Order issued by Texas Governor Abbott in June that states facial coverings are optional while inside Sheldon ISD facilities.

Splendora ISD

Face coverings/masks are optional for Splendora ISD employees, students, and visitors, including while on school buses.

Spring Branch ISD

Spring Branch ISD's "Health and Safety Plan" continues to include an option, but not a mandate, for students, staff and visitors to wear masks on campus.

Stafford MSD

At this time, there is not a mask mandate in force at SMSD. However, due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, SMSD is strongly encouraging vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to wear masks for the safety of all especially while engaging in indoor activities and in close proximity with others.

Sweeny ISD

Masks are optional and social distancing is a continued requirement for students and staff of Sweeney ISD. The District will supply a limited number of masks to each campus.

Texas City ISD

Face coverings are recommended at Texas City ISD.

Tomball ISD

Masks are optional in Tomball ISD for all staff and students.