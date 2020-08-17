x
Financial help available this week for Houston landlords, small businesses

Mayor Sylvester Turner said rental assistance for landlords became available Monday and the small business economic relief program launches Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update Monday on the city's response to COVID-19, including financial help for landlords, renters and small businesses.

  • The relief program for small businesses in Houston launches Wednesday. The money can cover things like rent, payroll, PPE and marketing. To qualify businesses must: Be in business for at least a year; generate $2 million or less in gross annual revenue pre-COVID-19; prove how COVID-19 led to a big drop in business earnings
  • Mayor Turner said there are 354 new COVID-19 cases in Houston bringing the total to 58,172. The number of deaths has increased to 649 from 639.

  • Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said the fire marshal's office responded to 44 complaints of businesses not following the state's pandemic mandates. He said 42 were resolved without incident and the other two cases were referred to the TABC.

