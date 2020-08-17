Financial help available this week for Houston landlords, small businesses

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update Monday on the city's response to COVID-19, including financial help for landlords, renters and small businesses.
- Mayor Turner reminded landlords the BakerRipley COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program and small business economic relief program launched Monday. Harris County provided $25 million in funding, and the City of Houston provided $20 million, which will be distributed to participating landlords on behalf of eligible tenants. For qualifications and how the program works, click here. Tenants can begin applying on Aug. 24.
RELATED: Rent relief applications for Houston-area tenants start Monday. Here's what landlords, renters need to know
- The relief program for small businesses in Houston launches Wednesday. The money can cover things like rent, payroll, PPE and marketing. To qualify businesses must: Be in business for at least a year; generate $2 million or less in gross annual revenue pre-COVID-19; prove how COVID-19 led to a big drop in business earnings
- Mayor Turner said there are 354 new COVID-19 cases in Houston bringing the total to 58,172. The number of deaths has increased to 649 from 639.
- If you don't want to undergo a swab test, you can do a saliva test at Minute Maid Park. Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse said he went Monday morning and there was no wait.
- Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said the fire marshal's office responded to 44 complaints of businesses not following the state's pandemic mandates. He said 42 were resolved without incident and the other two cases were referred to the TABC.