Second assistance program coming for Houstonians struggling to pay rent

Mayor Turner will announce a second program designed to help struggling renters in Houston.

HOUSTON — A second assistance program is going to be available for Houston renters who are struggling to keep up with their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the details of the program on Friday at 3 p.m. KHOU is planning on streaming the announcement.

Turner will be making the announcement alongside representatives with the Houston Apartment Association, Lone Star Legal Aid and others.

The first program was provided in May. The $15 million meant to help Houstonians pay rent was gone in less than 90 minutes.

"If we had kept it open there would have been thousands more who would have applied, we had to cut it off because there was no money there," Turner said at the time.

At the time, the City of Houston Housing Department acknowledged the funding was nowhere near enough to meet the need of all Houstonians.

