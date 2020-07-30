Who qualifies for Houston's small business economic relief program

In a unanimous vote Wednesday morning, Houston City Council passed a $15 million small business economic relief program.

HOUSTON — Relief is on the way to help small businesses in Houston struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday morning, Houston City Council passed a $15 million small business economic relief program. The money from the CARES Act will fund it.

City officials said it will help small businesses most in financial need that show a moderate to high likelihood of surviving the pandemic's negative impacts.

The city is also encouraging local chambers of commerce to apply. Those chambers or businesses can get up to $50,000.

That money can cover things like rent, payroll, PPE, and marketing.

They also have to meet several requirements like:

Being in businesses for at least a year

Generating $2 million or less in gross annual revenue pre-COVID-19

Proving how COVID-19 led to a big drop in business earnings

“Although, you know, $15 million seems like a lot, I hope that we can really drill down and make sure that the small businesses that need these funds will gain access to these funds," Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum said.

Houston Business Development, Inc. will use $1.5 million of those funds to run the program.

The city expects that nonprofit will start accepting applications within the next two weeks once they iron out details.