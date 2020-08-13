New rent relief applications for Houston start next week, Mayor Turner says

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that landlords will start applying for up to $2,112 per household next week. Tenants will apply the week after that.

HOUSTON — Need help paying rent due to COVID-19?

Houston’s mayor says residents won’t have to wait long for help from the new $20 million relief fund.

One week after Houston City Council members unanimously approved a second round of rental relief, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that landlords will start applying for up to $2,112 per household next week. Tenants will apply the week after that.

This round will not be first-come first serve. Mayor Turner said the program will prioritize who gets the money based on their vulnerability.

"If one of those tenants, let's say you have 200 in an apartment complex, if one receives the benefit from the rental assistance, then the landlords are agreeing not to evict any of the tenants in that complex."

Those landlords also must waive late fees and interest and agree to a payment plan through September.

Baker Ripley will run this program. The nonprofit also ran the city’s initial $15 million COVID-19 rental relief program.

Mayor Turner says the city will release signup info late this week or early next week.

Harris County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to spend $25 million from the CARES Act for direct assistance payments. Those dollars will help around 20,000 families struggling financially because of the pandemic to pay for needs like rent, food, medicine, and child care.

In June, 20,000 additional families got help from the county’s initial $30 million round of direct payments. More than 500,000 families applied.

“We are working so that folks who applied for the first program are automatically considered for this one,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Wednesday. “We know a lot of people applied and were turned down. We received a lot of applications, but it’ll be similar. It’ll be a randomized drawing. It will not be first come, first serve, and folks with lower incomes, folks who’ve not received aid first, folks who are more vulnerable will have more entries.”

Judge Hidalgo says building the program should take a couple of weeks before the application opens.

Congresswomen Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston) said Wednesday the HEROES Act passed by the U.S. House includes $100 billion in for rental relief.

“People are hurting, and they need the dollars,” Garcia said. “They need the food on the table, and they need the roof over their head.”

Garcia is urging her constituents to tell their Senators to pass the HEROES Act. Congressional Democrats and the White House have been at a stalemate over the size and scope of the next relief bill.