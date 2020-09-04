HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on April 2.

There are several free, drive-thru coronavirus test sites in the Greater Houston Area.

Houston testing sites

United Memorial Medical Center and Legacy Community Health are among those offering free tests for anyone exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

UNITED MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has teamed up with United Memorial Medical Center to open these free testing cites in the Houston area.

UMMC; 510 W. Tidwell Road, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Brook Middle School; 7525 Tidwell Road

People are asked to bring one thing.

“You can have a drivers license a water bill, just something that we can be able to record in the registration. And if there is some kind of birth certificate for the child or anything or school ID,” said congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

Health care professional in protective gear will screen you from your car. If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with coronavirus, you'll go to a second tent for a nasal swab.

Anyone with a positive test will get a call from the Harris County Health Department.

LEGACY COMMUNITY HEALTH

Legacy Baker-Ripley, 6500 Rookin Street, Bldg B, Ste 200

Legacy Bissonnet, 12667 Bissonnet

Legacy Branard, 401 Branard St., Level 3

Legacy Deer Park Center St., 3430 Center St., Deerpark

Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Ave.

Legacy Lyons, 3811 Lyons Ave.

Legacy Mapleridge, 6550 Mapleridge Street, Ste. 106

Legacy Montrose, 1415 California St.

Legacy Northline, 5598-A1 North Freeway, Northtown Plaza

Legacy Santa Clara, 5616 Lawndale St., Ste A108

Legacy San Jacinto, 4301 Garth Suite 400, Baytown

Legacy Sharpstown, 6677 Rookin

Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star Dr.

Legacy Central Beaumont, 450 North 11th St.

Legacy asks that you please call (832) 548-5226 first with any questions before arriving.

HOUSTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT

If you are a Houston resident who wants to get tested for coronavirus, you can call the Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get screened.

If you're deemed "at-risk," you will receive a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing.

High-risk symptomatic residents can be tested regardless of documentation status and there is no cost for testing.

HARRIS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

If you have a fever, cough or other potential symptoms, the Harris County Health Department offers an online screening to determine if you should be tested.

Here's how it works:

If deemed "at-risk" you will receive a unique code and a phone number to call. Call the given number and complete phone consultation. If confirmed "at-risk" you will be given another unique code and information of where to get your first test. Proceed to the testing facility at your scheduled time. Be sure to bring with you a photo ID and other information as requested by your nurse screener.

The online screening tool is available in several languages.

RELATED: Harris County announces new online screening tool for coronavirus test

Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND

A free testing site for the public is open in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Center at 18111 Lexington Blvd.

The onsite tests are being prioritized for those who are showing symptoms and those who are high risk.

Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and results are normally available within 24 hours.

This site is another collaboration between Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and United Memorial Medical Center. Much like their smaller scaled testing site in Houston, this is drive-thru testing.

FORT BEND COUNTY HEALTH/ACCESS HEALTH

Fort Bend County and AccessHealth have collaborated to open the first county-supported COVID-19 testing site and online screening tool.

There is no cost to those who need testing, but access will only be granted after completion of the online screening and the medical screening. After screening is complete, people receive a unique testing code that will be required at the testing site.

Initial testing efforts will focus on those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 include:

Healthcare professionals and first responders

People aged 60 years and older

People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

People who have serious heart conditions

People who are immuno-compromised including cancer treatment

People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] > 40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well-controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease.

40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well-controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease. Pregnant women

Galveston County testing site

The Galveston County Health District opened its first free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Thursday, April 9.

It's located at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.

The testing site will be open by appointment only Thursday, April 9 through Saturday, April 11 and on Monday, April 13.

Testing is limited to high-risk people who meet specific screening criteria:

Age 65 years old or older

Two of the following symptoms: cough; shortness of breath; fever; loss of taste/smell; extreme fatigue

Exposure to someone who has COVID-19

50 years old or older with 2 or more conditions: Diabetes Lung disease (COPD, asthma, etc.) Heart disease (hypertension, etc.) Immuno-compromised



The public should call 409.978.4040 to speak with an operator to ensure they meet testing criteria and to make an appointment. Those being tested should bring a form of identification, such as a driver’s license, a bill with their name, etc.

First responders are directed to contact UTMB to have streamlined testing.

More information: https://www.gchd.org/Home/Components/News/News/2472/65

First responders, healthcare workers

The City of Houston has set up a free testing site for first responders and healthcare workers only. Details about the site, including its location and the pre-screening process, are being shared with these individuals through their organization.

Private, pay-for testing sites

MY FAMILY DOCTOR

Private drive-through clinics are getting a lot of business with a turnaround of four days. The testing process is detailed on the My Family Doctor clinic’s website.

First, you fill out a questionnaire and pay $25 for a consultation with a doctor. Then the doctor decides if you should get a test.

If the doctor determines you can get a test, you pay $150. Nasal swabs are collected and the test is sent off to a lab.

The clinic only accepts cash; however, its website says it will try to bill your insurance.

NEXT LEVEL URGENT CARE

Next Level Urgent Care will start testing for COVID-19 on Friday. Clinics are now able to offer a full panel of respiratory testing, including COVID-19. This also means they won’t have to follow CDC guidelines for who can get tested, and within 24 hours to two days, the patient will know what’s wrong.