HOUSTON — Harris County public health officials addressed increased concerns in Houston after the recent confirmation of a "presumptive positive" coronavirus patient in Fort Bend County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other leaders held a roundtable Thursday to discuss how the government and hospitals will respond should the time come when a person tests positive for the virus.

They've been meeting for months making preparations, she said.

For the time being, their collective goal is to prepare residents as much as possible without causing a panic.

“We don’t want to create panic. We don’t want to frighten people from coming forth and saying they have a potential case; that they may be exposed if they say they’re feeling sick and have coronavirus,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo reassured residents zero cases of the virus have been confirmed in Harris County and the local government is prepared to responded to possible future cases.

“What we’re continuing to do is really exercise that muscle memory of what a response would look like— check our egos and our logos at the door. And all work very closely together in order to know exactly what our roles are and identifying any gaps,” Hidalgo said.

Besides reviewing with health professionals the possible coronavirus scenarios and the possible actions the local government can take, Hidalgo said they are also working with the state legislature to make sure that federal funds for containing the virus are being shared on a local level.

“We’re at a point where [the virus] is contained. We still haven’t had a case in Harris County,” Hidalgo said. “We are preparing as best possible for if and when we do, to make sure we share that with the community.”

Houston-area doctors have been referring patients to Harris County Public Health for testing, and Hidalgo said officials know the source of the infections and are taking the necessary steps to speak to any individuals who may have had contact with them.

“We want to continue monitoring the situation. We are in a moment of containment with this,” Hidalgo said. “If we ever get to a place where we don’t know where 'presumptive positives' are coming from, how they got infected and those kinds of issues— that’s a different situation. That would mean coronavirus is out in the community, and we don’t know how it’s spreading.”

County officials also reminded residents to keep taking reasonable safety precautions such as seeing a physician if you’re experiencing possible symptoms, washing your hands regularly and tuning into the latest health updates.

