HOUSTON — A Rice University employee will be tested for the coronavirus, according to Houston health officials.

On Saturday, the university announced that a group of students and employees were asked to self-quarantine due to an employee's possible exposure to the coronavirus during overseas travel.

On Sunday, Harris County health officials received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test the employee. The specimen is collected from the nose and deep in the throat. It will be sent to the Houston Health Department and then to the CDC.

Rice University officials said the employee's overseas travel was not on the CDC's restricted travel list.

The university is not planning to suspend campus operations, events or classes.

Students are asked to contact Student Health Services if they are sick.

Rice University is also requiring everyone in the Rice community who travels outside the U.S. to register their travel at this website.

