FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County man has been tested for the coronavirus, health officials confirmed Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 70s and recently traveled abroad, got tested at a local lab and those results came back identifying a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

"This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive," the health department said.

*A press conference on this case is scheduled for 7 p.m.*

A presumptive case means the results have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. But a sample has been sent to their lab, the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services department said.

The man has been hospitalized and is stable.

The Fort Bend health department says they have started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identity close contacts with the individual.

The Houston Health Department laboratory is now conducting COVID-19 testing for specimens collected by medical providers from patients who meet CDC COVID-19 testing criteria.

RELATED: Houston Health Department laboratory conducts local COVID-19 testing

In most cases, COVID-19 results are expected within 24 hours of the arrival of specimens to the Houston Health Department lab, which serves at the regional public health laboratory for a 17-county region of Southeast Texas.

The symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Stay up to date on coronavirus

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you try to avoid crowds or or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS: