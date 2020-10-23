Galveston ISD unveils COVID-19 air filtration units

Smaller units will be rotated between classrooms every two hours, and bigger ones will be installed in common areas like cafeteria's and auditoriums.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston ISD unveiled its new heated air filtration system that will go to all elementary schools in the district.

The units are created by Houston-based tech firm IVP Air and are designed to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 in the air.

The school district says it learned about the air filtration units after a north Texas school installed them, and the system is already being used in places like the George R. Brown Convention Center and the Intercontinental Hotel.

The device's creator said it can circulate 1,000 square feet of air every hour. Smaller units will be rotated between classrooms every two hours, and bigger ones will be installed in common areas like cafeteria's and auditoriums.

“It’s not a purifier, it's a COVID killer. It’s proven to eliminate instantly in the air, coronavirus, and it was tested on actual SARS-CoV-2 by our friends at the Galveston National Lab not once but twice,” said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP managing director.