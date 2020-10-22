Some Houston ISD teachers stage 'sick out' to highlight COVID-19-related concerns

The group called Educators for a Safe Reopening says up to 35 campuses were affected by the move.

HOUSTON — Phyllis Wheatley High School has been Miguel Reyes’s workplace for his entire full-time teaching career.

And he has no plans on leaving.

“I want this to be my first career, serious career, and my last career,” Reyes said.

It’s a career he hopes he didn't jeopardize by calling out sick Thursday along with others in a group called Educators for a Safe Reopening.

Their aim was to highlight COVID-19-related concerns from class size limitations, the need for better air filtration systems, to more PPE supplies for staff and students.

"We’re looking, primarily at, you know, a return to school that can assure us a relative amount of safety for them and for ourselves as well,” Reyes said.

Most of the @HoustonISD teachers who called in sick today to send a message prefer to remain anonymous. But one shared his thoughts w/me.. And doesn’t necessarily blame the district for #COVID19-related issues. More on @KHOU beginning at 4:00 #khou11 https://t.co/LzSg3Y2h8i — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 22, 2020

We're told 150 HISD teachers committed to participating in the “sick out” from up to 35 different campuses.

Although most preferred to remain anonymous.

Reyes said his day included getting a COVID-19 test since he believes being on campus with hundreds of students and staff is a constant threat, and he was feeling at least one symptom.

"Having the school year continue virtually would be ideal,” Reyes said. "I mean, I wouldn't mind teaching from campus.. But have students come in to test or do some tutoring."

Reyes and others don’t necessarily blame HISD for perceived issues. Their problem is with state mandates that require districts to offer face-to-face instruction or possibly lose state funding.

HISD said on-campus learning will continue in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority as we work to meet the educational needs of all families in the district,” the district said in a statement.

Reyes said he would continue to push for increased safety as long as he's on the job.

"Is a simple screening in the morning enough?" Reyes said. "I mean, is a temperature check enough?”

Here's HISD's full statement regarding the "sick out":

"As the Houston Independent School District continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused on providing our students with a high-quality education while ensuring that the health, safety and well-being of both our students and staff are held to the highest standard. Face-to-face instruction will continue to occur with safety measures in place in accordance with guidelines provided by the CDC, state and local health authorities. The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority as we work to meet the educational needs of all families in the district."

Here's a list of schools affected by the "sick out" provided by Educators for a Safe Reopening: