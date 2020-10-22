'We have to be cautious,' | Doctors warn Texas is on track for a second wave of COVID-19

Hospitalizations and new cases of coronavirus across Texas have shown a slow but steady increase since the beginning of October.

HOUSTON — New infections of COVID-19 in Texas are slowly increasing, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

New hospitalizations are also increasing, again, slowly, but steadily. Hospitalizations hit a three-month low in late September of 3,091, but as of Thursday, have risen to 4,931.

Average new cases are increasing too, since the beginning of October, according to DSHS data. Harris County and the City of Houston are reflecting these same trends.

In the last seven days (Oct. 16 to Oct. 22), Texas reported 4,478 new cases of COVID-19. In the previous seven days (Oct. 9 to Oct. 15), the state reported 3,795, a difference of 683 from one week to the next.

NEW: @TexasDSHS reports 5,917 new #Covid_19 cases, 85 newly reported deaths.

Total TX cases: 845,100

Total TX deaths: 17,286

Total TX current patients: 4,931. Hospitalizations show slow but steady increase. Last time we saw this number was late Aug. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/anMBQAreO6 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 22, 2020

Dr. James McDeavitt, SVP and Dean of Clinical Affairs for Baylor College of Medicine, said hospitals in the Texas Medical Center are beginning to reopen COVID-19 units in anticipation of the rise in cases.

The question is, will this second surge be more or less severe than the wave Texas saw in July when the state was reporting 10,000 new cases a day?

"You need a crystal ball," Dr. McDeavitt said. "When you look around the major metropolitan areas of Texas, you see what looks like a surge."

He said the community cases are showing a very slow increase, and that hospitalizations, a good reflection of actual new cases in a community,

"The danger of exponential growth of the virus is it starts off slowly, and then all of a sudden, because it multiplies, multiplies, multiplies, it's out of control, so we have to be cautious," Dr. McDeavitt said.