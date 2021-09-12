List: Confirmed omicron cases reported in these Houston-area counties

The first reported case was in northwest Harris County. As of Dec. 10, people in at least three other nearby counties have tested positive for the variant.

TEXAS, USA — Health officials are confirming more cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across the Greater Houston area.

City of Houston

Dec. 8: Houston Methodist reported its first eight cases of the omicron variant that were discovered through genome sequencing testing.

Dec. 9: Houston Methodist reported a ninth case. All nine of those infected tested positive for COVID-19 in early December. The hospital didn't say whether the patients were vaccinated or how severe their cases are. They did say the patients live all over the city.

“It is clear Omicron has been in Houston since at least Nov. 29 based on wastewater sampling, but it was likely here sooner,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “This timeline is remarkable since South Africa’s rise in cases began the week of Nov. 13 and the World Health Organization identified it as a variant of concern on Nov. 24.”

Dec. 10: The Houston Health Department reported two additional cases of the omicron variant: A woman in her 20s and a male in his 30s. Neither had traveled recently. No other details were given.



Harris County

Dec. 6: Harris County reported the first case in Texas on Dec. 6. County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the woman is in her 40s, lives in the northwest part of the county, and hadn't traveled recently.

Fort Bend County

The first confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have also been reported in Fort Bend County, according to the health department there.

All three people had received two COVID-19 vaccines, but not a booster, and reported only mild symptoms. They all said they hadn't traveled recently.

Galveston County

The Galveston County Health District reported that county's first known case of the omicron COVID-19 variant on Dec 10.

Health officials said that a man between 41-50 years old tested positive for the variant. According to the district, he is immunocompromised and fully vaccinated. He also has no travel history.

It hasn't been confirmed if the man is showing any symptoms or has been hospitalized.