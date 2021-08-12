Houston Methodist reports eight cases of omicron variant, the city's first human cases

Houston Methodist researchers now can study omicron cases to determine its transmissibility and severity, as well as how the vaccines will hold up against it.

HOUSTON — Houston Methodist experts have identified eight cases of the COVID omicron variant through virus genome sequencing, the hospital said tonight.

While omicron has shown up in Houston's wastewater, there had been only one human case confirmed locally until now. That was a woman in her 40s who lives in northwest Harris County and hadn't traveled recently.

"With more than 50 mutations, experts are concerned omicron may be more infectious than even the highly contagious delta variant," said S. Wesley Long, M.D., Ph.D., medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist.

Houston Methodist has sequenced over 60,000 SARS-CoV-2 virus genomes since the beginning of the pandemic.

Before Wednesday night, COVID-19 sequencing had shown 100% delta variants at Methodist since earlier this year.

“We’re in a race against the variants,” Long said. “To stop the COVID-19 virus dead in its tracks, we can’t stress enough how critically important it is for everyone in the community to get completely vaccinated as soon as possible. Remember, this includes boosters or a third shot if you are eligible."