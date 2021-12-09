Three cases of omicron variant confirmed in Fort Bend County, health department says

All three people had received two COVID-19 vaccines, but not a booster, and reported only mild symptoms.

ROSENBERG, Texas — The first confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Fort Bend County, according to the health department.

All three people had received two COVID-19 vaccines, but not a booster, and reported only mild symptoms. They all said they hadn't traveled recently.

The full impact of omicron is still unknown, but experts reiterate the importance of vaccines to help hold off an outbreak.

"We can protect ourselves and those at highest risk by getting vaccinated, including with boosters, staying away from others when we are ill, getting tested when appropriate, and wearing face coverings indoors or at crowded events with close contact," said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, Director and Health Authority for Fort Bend County Health & Human Services.

Methodist Houston reported nine confirmed cases in Houston this week. They didn't say whether those patients' symptoms were also mild or if they'd been vaccinated.

“What we can share is essentially these patients are from all over the Houston area,” said Dr. Wesley Long, Houston Methodist.

The news comes days after the Houston Health Department detected omicron in wastewater. Just like the patients at Houston Methodist, it showed up at water treatment facilities located all over the city.

Harris County also reported a case involving a woman in her 40s who lives in the northwest part of the county.

“This is expected. The response shouldn’t be panic. The response really needs to be that our best defense is the vaccine,” said Long.

COVID-19 HUB Data report for 12-9-21. Today 68 new cases of #COVID19 and 4 deaths were reported. The current number of reported active cases is 1,557. pic.twitter.com/KJrbbvmCzK — Health & Human Ser. (@FortBendHealth) December 10, 2021