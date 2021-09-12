Houston Methodist says patients infected with omicron variant are from all over the Houston area

All tested positive for COVID-19 in early December. Doctors haven’t said how mild or severe their illnesses are.

HOUSTON — Houston Methodist has detected its first nine cases of the omicron variant.

All of those infected tested positive for COVID-19 in early December.

Doctors haven’t said how mild or severe their illnesses are.

“What we can share is essentially these patients are from all over the Houston area,” said Dr. Wesley Long, Houston Methodist.

The news comes days after the Houston Health Department detected omicron in wastewater. Just like the patients at Houston Methodist, it showed up at water treatment facilities located all over the city.

“This is expected. The response shouldn’t be panic. The response really needs to be that our best defense is the vaccine,” said Long.

Booster shots are recommended for adults six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.