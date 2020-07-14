Tomball ISD offering families choice between in-person or Virtual School

Families can decide between sending their children to school full-time or keeping them home for online learning.

TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball ISD will offer families two options for the fall semester.

Like many other local districts, parents can choose between sending their children to school full-time or keeping them home for online learning.

Once parents commit to a plan, they won't be able to change it for nine weeks.

The district said they came up with their “Return to Excellence” plan based on feedback from parents, along with local, state and federal guidelines.

Option 1: Full-time in-person on campuses, with heightened hygiene and disinfection protocols.

Tomball ISD will offer instructional enhancement if schools have to temporarily close or if students must be absent from in-person instruction.

In accordance with state guidelines, students will be required to wear facial coverings on campus.

Students will be socially distanced 3 to 6 feet apart when feasible.

Heightened cleaning procedures will be in place.

Visitors to campus will be limited

Option 2: Full-time virtual online learning (Tomball Virtual School)

This will be different than remote learning in Spring 2020

Instruction will be supported through a Learning Management System - Schoology.

Students will be required to be online a minimum amount of time a day at assigned times interacting with a teacher during school hours

Students will work on their own with flexible times

Attendance is taken and required.

Grades will be taken and averaged into yearly average and GPA consistent with in-person learning.

Rigor and accountability in instruction and assignments

Not all courses may be available in the online environment. Students may have to adjust their course selections at the secondary level.

A final decision will be made regarding extracurricular activities once information is received from state and UIL.

“Even now, just a month prior to school, these plans are fluid and are subject to change dependent on new information and guidance,” the district said.