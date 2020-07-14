Houston-area school districts reveal reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most districts are offering a choice between in-person or online learning.

HOUSTON — Now that the Texas Education Agency has provided guidance for reopening in the upcoming school year, area districts are rolling out revised plans.

The TEA's tardy response to the COVID-19 crisis, sent many frustrated district leaders back to the drawing board.

It won't be an easy choice either for parents who can't work from home, but are scared to send their children back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the plans revealed so far from Houston-area school districts.

KATY ISD

Katy ISD, the state’s 10th largest district, calls its plan “Smart ReStart" and it includes options for in-person and remote learning, as mandated by the state.

Masks and face shields will be provided to students and staff returning to physical campuses. They will be spread apart as much as possible, including on buses.

Katy ISD expects students who return to in-person learning to help keep things clean with hand sanitizer and wipes.

CLEAR CREEK ISD

The Clear Creek Independent School District will hold in-school instruction with safety precautions, as well as offer families an online experience through the newly-developed Clear Connections Online Learning Program.

As part of what the District is calling “Brick and Mortar” education, Clear Creek ISD will extend the school day by 10 minutes to allow students and staff time to implement safety protocols while protecting instructional time. Students, staff and visitors will wear face masks/coverings in schools and on buses when physical distancing of 6 feet is not possible.

The Clear Creek ISD facilities department is working with campus leaders to maximize space in the classroom as much as possible.

RELATED: Texas teachers caught in the middle of political battles over schools reopening

In the Safely Reopen Plan, the school district outlines an instructional model that provides for a continuation of instruction in the event a classroom or a school must move to an intermittent School-to-Home instruction model due to COVID-19. In this mode of instruction, students will receive real-time instruction from their teacher in a classroom. The intermittent School-to-Home learning will mirror a typical school day with authentic instruction from a student’s teacher, scheduled breaks, small group and self-paced instruction.

If parents do not feel comfortable sending their children physically to school, they have the option to enroll into a complete online learning program. Clear Connections Online Learning Program is offered to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

SPRING ISD

Spring ISD's preliminary plan offered parents two back-to-school options this August: full-time online instruction; or a hybrid model that offers a combination of both in-person and distance learning.

After seeing the TEA guidelines, the district postponed its virtual back-to-school town hall meetings until next week.

“In light of those new mandates, we are postponing our Virtual Town Halls one week so we can develop another option for our students that will provide Daily On-Campus Learning in all grades,” the district wrote on its Facebook page.

The new dates for the district’s English and Spanish town hall meetings are:

English – July 20 at 6 p.m.

Spanish – July 21 at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Houston, Aldine, Pearland and Alvin ISDs are among those set to release updated plans later this week.

Fort Bend ISD is still finalizing its back-to-school protocols as well.