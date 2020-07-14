Goose Creek CISD pushes back start of 2020-21 school year to September

BAYTOWN, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report on Fort Bend ISD starting the school year online.
Goose Creek CISD has pushed back the start of the 2020-21 school to September.
The school board made the decision late Monday night to push back the start of the school year to Sept. 8, Susan Passmore, communications director for the district, confirmed Tuesday. The first three weeks of the school year will be virtual.
The district will allow students to participate in extracurricular activities.
Goose Creek CISD had been looking at options that included all students receiving virtual instruction as well as a hybrid model.
The hybrid model included face-to-face instruction, on modified instructional days. The model also limited class sizes to no more than 15 students.
On Monday, Fort Bend ISD announced they will start the school year 100-percent online. The plan will give the district more time to finalize their "phased-in" plan for bringing kids back to school.
Houston ISD is expected to announce their plan soon.
