Judge grants temporary restraining, stopping HISD from using new teacher evaluation system

The Houston Federation of Teachers said the new system didn't go through the proper channels.

A Harris County judge has granted a temporary restraining order over a lawsuit against HISD filed by the Houston Federation of Teachers.

The ruling means that the school district has to go back to its original teacher evaluation system.

HFT argues that HISD did not go through the proper channels to approve the new evaluation system, which decides future teacher employment and their pay.



Some teachers say they don't know what they're being evaluated on.



On September 11, there will be another hearing where the Houston Federation of Teachers will ask for another hold on the system until their lawsuit plays out.

HISD sent KHOU 11 a statement, saying they cannot comment on a pending legal matter. They add the superintendent and school board remain focused on their Destination 2035 plan.