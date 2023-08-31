More students consider community college to get higher paying jobs and ditch loan debt

In our back to school survey, 62 percent of parents told us money was a big concern.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — There's a growing trend of non-traditional options for higher education to help parents and students plan now.

“AI as a degree course at HCC has partners with Amazon, Intel, Microsoft,” said Cordelia Omonkhagbe, a Houston community college student.

Omonkhagbe completed her associate degree at Houston community college and is continuing this fall to get her bachelors in ai. She plans to become a data analyst

"Even studying AI, you’re bound to find your career cause as an ai graduate, you can work in healthcare, you can work in oil and gas,” said Omonkhagbe.

Careers in artificial intelligence can be lucrative, but getting qualified for one of those jobs doesn’t have to cost a fortune. That’s why students and businesses are turning to community colleges.

“Business leaders are now saying we need more skilled employees and so they are raising the bar and that has caused us to raise the bar and change what we offer,” said Betty Fortune, interim associate vice chancellor for enrollment management.

Fortune said enrollment is up overall in the last year by 10 percent and up 15 percent among 20- to 25-year-old students. She credits partnerships with companies, looking to hire and keeping prices low.

“I can say on behalf of HCC we have not raised tuition and fees in years, in years in spite of a pandemic," said Fortune. “We’ve been able to maintain low costs for students and families in the communities we serve,."

That effort is in stark contrast to traditional colleges where between 1980 and 2020 the average cost for an undergraduate degree went up 169 percent.

“The uniqueness about HCC is the fact that we are fewer in the class and then it gives the instructors and the leadership to really tend to our needs,” said Omonkhagbe.

Cordelia moved to Houston from Nigeria. She wanted to cut down on school costs but also have a more hands-on learning experience. Well, she’s not alone. Enrollment at community colleges is on the rise nationwide.

Experts credit students wanting to tap into the hot jobs market.

“These jobs that we’re talking about now, they’re making living wages where they can get out with their certificates and pay for a home, a car, whatever they need,” said Fortune.

That's making the American dream more in reach for students like Cordelia.

Careers in AI are offering salaries close to six-figures or more. On top of AI, a new healthcare management bachelor’s degree program is being offered newly in the fall at HCC. This puts the administration on target to continue to increase enrollment, by providing more non-traditional options for families looking for relief and something different.