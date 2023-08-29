Some HISD teachers say new changes are stressing them out

Some of the changes the district put into place this year are causing teachers to feel stressed out.

HOUSTON — Two days are in the books for teachers and students at Houston ISD this school year, and some educators aren't happy with some of the new changes within the district.

They said they're not only concerned about their safety but feel that the new rules are disruptive and don't allow for teacher creativity.

"More than half the educators have checked out already," Navarro Middle School 7th-grade history teacher Rebecca Williams said.

The middle-school teacher said a combination of issues is leading to the stress.

The first concern they have is the open-door policy. HISD implemented a rule that they have to leave their classroom doors open at all times. Some teachers said they're worried that it's not safe.

"HISD is a national target. ... People can walk in and start shooting no matter what quote-on-quote measures you have taken," Williams said.

The district said they're doing it because it's easier for administrators to pop into classrooms and coach teachers. Teachers said the constant traffic is disruptive.

A local union president said it doesn't make sense because HISD is providing the lesson plans.

"They are able to come into the classroom, and in the middle of you reading the script, they can just take over. Why that is necessary if you are reading the script that has been provided to you?" Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson said.

Another complaint is that teachers are being asked to stop every 4 minutes to assess their students.

"We need to have authentic engagement as a teacher, we do. Just naturally, we stop and engage people that is how the flow is supposed to go. But to mechanically stop every 4 minutes, it makes no sense," Williams, who is also the president of the Houston Education Association, said.

Teachers said the fun they once found in their profession has been sucked out and they're frustrated with how the year has started.

"This is not sustainable and in the end, the kids are going to lose out," Williams said.

Another big complaint, according to HFT, is pay discrepancies between what teachers said they were promised and what they're actually getting in their checks. HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said it was a mistake that shouldn't have happened. He said the district is looking into it and will correct it.

