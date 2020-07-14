Houston ISD to announce reopening plan on Wednesday

The plan is expected to be based, in part, on the Texas Education Agency guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is set to announce their reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

“I think our interim superintendent now has an idea of what we can and cannot do,” said HISD board trustee Sue Deigaard.

Deigaard said statewide guidance finally came July 7 after many districts worked to develop their own plans.

“I think it’s taken a little longer than I would’ve preferred because the runway now is shorter for opportunities for innovation than it might have been,” Deigaard said.

Basically, the TEA is mandating that public school districts must reopen campuses for in-person instruction in August or possibly lose state funding.

However, parents can choose remote learning under certain conditions, but they cannot switch back and forth.

“I don’t think it’s one size fits all," Deigaard said. "What might work in a rural West Texas district is not going to work in a large urban district like Houston.”

Deigaard said the disparity in the number of COVID-19 cases should also be taken into account. Access to remote learning technology and the needs of working families are other considerations.

Some federal and state leaders continue to push the need for in-person classes as a way to get back to some sense of normalcy, even as cases rise in many states.

"I mean, we don’t know how long COVID’s going to last," Deigaard said. "Learning can’t just stop for our kids.”

But Mayor Sylvester Turner says it's too soon to make the call.

"And I think we are confusing the general public when we are trying to wrestle with this virus right now by focusing on something two months away when the forest is on fire right now," Turner said.

Several Houston-area districts plan to release revised reopening plans in the coming days.

Houston ISD teachers and support staff

The unions representing Houston teachers and support staff say students should stay home until COVID-19 cases decline for at least two weeks.

Until then, they say learning in person isn’t safe, even with safety measures in place.

“The Houston Independent School District is in no way, shape or form prepared,” said Andy Dewey, head of the Houston Federation of Teachers. “If opening schools is about freeing parents to go to work, it is risking the lives, health and safety of everyone who has to walk into those school buildings.”

The teachers union held a virtual press conference with the Houston Educational Support Personnel Union Monday to announce their safety recommendations for the upcoming school year.

The unions are calling for a phased in approach to in-person learning based on COVID-19’s spread in the community. Based on current numbers, they believe all schools should begin the year with remote learning.

If HISD requires teachers to return to the classroom, HFT leadership says educators will have to decide if working or resigning is the right decision for their personal health and their families.

HESP president Wretha Thomas says many school bus drivers have already made up their minds. She says 80 percent of Houston school bus drivers are seniors with health issues.

“I did a survey yesterday on most of the bus drivers. Most of the bus drivers are saying they’re not going to come back to work,” said Thomas. “I’m not going to be encouraging my drivers to go back to work and put themselves in a position that could kill them.”

Fort Bend ISD starting school year 100% online

The TEA drew swift criticism from Fort Bend ISD, which issued a lengthy statement:

"The TEA’s announcement is disappointing because the guidance, as written, does not provide local school districts with the flexibility to make decisions based on local data or community and staff values and expectations,” it said.

FBISD said the guidelines don't address space limitations for social distancing teacher well-being.

"While it is our intent to provide daily face-to-face classroom learning for any student selecting that option, we cannot commit to such a plan until we survey teachers to determine their willingness and ability to return to face-to-face instruction," the district said.

FBISD announced on Monday night that they will start the school year 100 percent online.

Goose Creek CISD pushes back start of school year

On Monday night, Goose Creek CISD decided to delay the start of their school year until September. Online classes will not start until Sept. 8.

Student participating in online classes will also be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.

