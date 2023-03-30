Texas Education Agency to hold fourth, final community meeting on HISD takeover tonight

The meeting will take place at Kashmere High School at 6:30 p.m. As your Education Station, KHOU 11 will be there to stream the hearing.

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency will hold its fourth and final community meeting on the state takeover of Houston ISD Thursday evening.

The previous three meetings have been defined by flaring emotions as the crowd continued to demand answers from TEA Commissioner Mike Morath. Instead of getting answers from the agency's top official, Deputy Commissioner Alejandro Delgado has led each meeting.

The TEA is set to appoint a board of managers, which will replace the elected board of trustees, by June 1. The deadline to applications is April 6.

According to Delgado, the TEA is looking for a board of local Houstonians that reflects the diversity of HISD. To be considered for the position, applicants must live within the district's boundaries.

Delgado attempted to deliver a presentation on the process for appointing the board of managers at the first two meetings but was shouted down by a frustrated crowd who wanted to hear from Commissioner Morath.

The agency switched up the format for the third meeting on Wednesday. Instead of giving a presentation, Delgado fielded questions from the audience.

Community members voiced their concerns about who the board of managers will be accountable to, how takeovers of other districts have gone, why the takeover is happening in the first place and more.