Texas Education Agency hosts first of four community hearings on HISD takeover

HOUSTON — As your Education Station, KHOU 11 is making sure you know as much as possible about the Texas Education Agency's takeover of Houston ISD.

The Texas Education Agency is set to host the first of four community meetings over the state takeover of Houston ISD on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The hearing will be held at Westbury High School and parents were there early to make sure they got to take part. This meeting is their first chance to meet face-to-face with members of TEA's Governance and Operations team.

Dr. Audrey Nath, an HISD parent, said she has plenty of questions on topics ranging from budget transparency, class size increases and school closures.

"We don't know any of these answers and we want specific answers," Nath said. "We just haven't been getting them and we will absolutely be showing up and asking them."

TEA has scheduled three more community meetings over the HISD takeover on the following dates:

Each meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at a "Parent Empowerment Day" event at the state Capitol.

"I am a strong supporter of public schools in the state of Texas," Abbott said.

He did not mention the HISD takeover. Instead, the governor vowed to fund public education and raise teacher pay while also promising to pass school choice bills during the 2023 legislative session.