Parents, community memebers voice frustration at Texas Education Agency public meetings on HISD takeover

KHOU 11 will livestream each of the TEA's four meetings. The second one will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — As your Education Station, KHOU 11 is making sure you know as much as possible about the Texas Education Agency's takeover of Houston ISD. That includes a live stream of Wednesday night's community meeting held by the TEA at Chavez High School.

Parents and community members voiced their frustrations at the TEA's first of four public meetings over the takeover of HISD on Tuesday.

One woman criticized what she called scripted answers from TEA and said she expects more of the same at Wednesday night's meeting at Chavez High School.

Parents and HISD employees at the first meeting demanded answers about what happened next and wanted to hear directly from TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.

"Where's Morath at? We want to ask Mike Morath," one community member shouted at the meeting.

Instead, Deputy Commissioner Alejandro Delgado explained the application process for a state-appointed board of managers, which is set to replace the elected board of trustees.

After explaining the process and how the district could eventually have control returned to an elected board, Delgado attempted to take questions submitted by the crowd.

"Will charter schools be allowed by the new school board?" one question read.

"Let me be clear," Delgado responded. "TEA is not running the district, is not going to be making these decisions."

After being shouted down, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee took the stage and spoke for most of the last 20 minutes of the hour-long meeting and vowed to take all of the questions submitted directly to Commissioner Morath.

"Had it not been for the Congresswoman coming in, God knows what would have happened," said Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson. "The whole meeting was a sham."

Anderson said she wants to see appearances from Commissioner Morath and Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott was in the Cypress area Tuesday night for a rally promoting school choice while the TEA hearing was going on.

Two more meetings are scheduled for the following dates:

March 29 at Hattie Mae White Center

March 30 at Kashmere High School

Each meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.