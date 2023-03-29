HISD takeover: Texas Education Agency to hold third public meeting

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 will stream all four public meetings.

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency is set to hold its third community meeting on the Houston ISD takeover Wednesday evening after the first two meetings were taken over by the crowd demanding answers from the agency's top official.

Editor's note: The above video was published on March 22, the night of the second public meeting.

The third meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Delmar Stadium in northwest Houston. As your Education Station, KHOU 11 will stream all four public meetings.

The previous meetings were held by TEA Deputy Commissioner Alejandro Delgado, who was shouted down at both while trying to deliver a presentation over the process in which a board of managers will be appointed.

The board of managers is set to replace the district's elected board of trustees by June 1. The deadline for applications is April 6.

According to Delgado, the TEA is looking for a board of local Houstonians that reflects the diversity of HISD. To be considered for the position, applicants must live within the district's boundaries.