HISD announces principals at 'New Education System' schools

HOUSTON — Houston ISD, under new superintendent Mike Miles, has designated 28 campuses as 'New Education System,' or NES, schools. On Tuesday, the district announced the principals of those schools.

The NES schools are Wheatley, Kashmere and North Forest high schools and the middle and elementary schools that feed into them. As we reported earlier this month, Miles said that employees at the NES schools would have to reapply for their jobs. According to HISD, 17 of the 28 principals will be returning to the campuses they led last school year.

Below are the principals announced by the district

Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis

Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo

Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks

Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley

Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed

Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert

Elmore ES – Tanya Webb

Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor

Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney

Hillard ES – Ericka Kimble

Issacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer

Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins

Marshall ES – Lauren Price

Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Whitaker

McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez

Pugh ES – Keith Garcia

Roderick Paige – Marilou Alcaraz

Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas

Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew

Flemming MS – Devin Adams

Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis

Henry MS – Erika Virgil

Key MS – Jennifer Murchison

McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar

Sugar Grove MS – Noe Garcia

Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson

North Forest HS – Marie Adams

Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King