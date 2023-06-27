HISD announces principals at 'New Education System' schools

HOUSTON — Houston ISD, under new superintendent Mike Miles, has designated 28 campuses as 'New Education System,' or NES, schools. On Tuesday, the district announced the principals of those schools.
The NES schools are Wheatley, Kashmere and North Forest high schools and the middle and elementary schools that feed into them. As we reported earlier this month, Miles said that employees at the NES schools would have to reapply for their jobs. According to HISD, 17 of the 28 principals will be returning to the campuses they led last school year.
Below are the principals announced by the district
- Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis
- Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo
- Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks
- Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley
- Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed
- Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert
- Elmore ES – Tanya Webb
- Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor
- Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney
- Hillard ES – Ericka Kimble
- Issacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer
- Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins
- Marshall ES – Lauren Price
- Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Whitaker
- McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez
- Pugh ES – Keith Garcia
- Roderick Paige – Marilou Alcaraz
- Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas
- Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew
- Flemming MS – Devin Adams
- Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis
- Henry MS – Erika Virgil
- Key MS – Jennifer Murchison
- McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar
- Sugar Grove MS – Noe Garcia
- Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson
- North Forest HS – Marie Adams
- Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King
The consistent academic failures at Wheatley High School is part of what led to the takeover. Wheatley had improved to a C under new HISD board members. Those board members were replaced by the TEA with a board of managers on June 1.