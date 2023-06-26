Termination messages sent to some HISD employees weren't supposed to be delivered, district says

HISD officials said the employees who received the messages still have the same positions with the district and their employment status remains the same.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District acknowledged Monday that termination messages were mistakenly sent to some employees.

A district official said the employees who received the messages still had the same employment status with the district as they had prior to the messages being sent. They also were notified of the error.

The district said it was working to fix the issue to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Here's the full HISD response:

"HISD is aware of a recent incident involving termination messages that were mistakenly sent to a group of employees.

"The incident occurred due to system failures. Immediate action has been taken to rectify the situation, and effected (sp) employees have been notified about the error.

"It's important to note that at this time, the effected (sic) employees' positions, employment status and standing with the district remain as they were prior to incident.