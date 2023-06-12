HISD looking to hire teachers for NES schools, says average salary is $85K

Most of the 29 New Education System schools fall under the Kashmere, Wheatley and North Forest High School feeder patterns.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District announced what they say is a higher salary range for teachers hired at the 29 schools they've designated part of the 'New Education System,' or NES.

The NES schools are mostly Kashmere, Wheatley and North Forecast high schools and the campuses that feed into them.

According to HISD, the average salary for teachers at the NES schools will be $85,000, with a $10,000 stipend. The district also said it's wants to hire more people working on their teacher certificates to handle 'non-instructional' roles.

As we reported earlier this month, teachers at the NES schools would have to re-apply for their jobs at these schools.

According to a timeline posted on the district's website, teacher recruitment began the week of June 12, with screenings happening the following week. This week, teacher interviews begin and the district expects final teacher hires to be made by July 3.