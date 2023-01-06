Who is on the new HISD Board of Managers?

Six women and three men were named to the new HISD Board of Managers out of the more than 400 applicants.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — As part of the Texas Education Agency's takeover of Houston ISD, a Board of Managers made up of nine appointees was named to replace the current Board of Trustees.

Along with new superintendent Mike Miles, who also was officially appointed on Thursday morning, here are the following individuals that Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath named to the HISD Board of Managers:

(Information provided by the TEA)

Audrey Momanaee

Momanaee is a Houston ISD parent and native Houstonian who grew up in a family of public school teachers and developed a strong sense of public service, according to the TEA release. Momanaee is an experienced litigation attorney and advocate for pro bono legal work, handling numerous cases to help families across Houston.

Ric Campo

For more than 40 years, Campo has leveraged his energy, experience, and advocacy to build a better Houston. He has served on numerous public and private boards, in service to families, children, reducing homelessness, and promoting the city of Houston. Campo is the grandson of immigrant farmworkers and was the first in his family to graduate from college before successfully building his own company in Houston.

Angela Lemond Flowers

An experienced educator, Lemond Flowers began her teaching career at Jesse H. Jones High School in Houston ISD, where her mother also taught. Lemond Flowers has devoted her career to the advancement of children’s education. She has served as a high school English teacher and in administrative leadership for more than 20 years in Houston-area schools. She is the proud mother of four, including two Houston ISD graduates.

Michelle Cruz Arnold, Ph.D.

The mother of a Houston ISD student, Dr. Cruz Arnold earned a Ph.D. in Education Policy and Planning and has spent more than 20 years as an education policy advocate working to create college and career opportunities for students. Cruz Arnold is a proud Houstonian who currently leads government relations and advocacy work for a national non-profit college access organization.

Cassandra Auzenne Bandy

Bandy is a proud Houstonian, Houston ISD graduate, and parent of fourth-generation Houston ISD students. She is an active PTO volunteer at her children’s school. She is a chemical engineer by training and currently works as a business strategy manager at a global consulting firm.

Janette Garza Lindner

Garza Lindner is a devoted wife and working mom of two children who attend HISD schools. She is a management consultant within the energy industry, and her civic advocacy spans education, the arts, and making neighborhoods in her community safer and healthier. A life-long Texan, Garza Lindner was born and raised in Brownsville and has lived in Houston for more than 20 years.

Rolando Martinez

Martinez is a native Houstonian, a Houston ISD graduate, and a parent of three children who all attend Houston ISD schools. He currently serves on the Houston ISD District Advisory Committee and works as a human resources manager at a large healthcare system in the Texas Medical Center.

Paula Mendoza

Mendoza is a longtime Houston resident, the mother of a Houston ISD graduate, and a committed community leader and entrepreneur. She is a small business owner and has demonstrated her commitment to the Houston community through service on numerous non-profit and governmental boards, including the University of Houston Board of Regents, Texas Ethics Commission, and Texas State Board of Public Accountancy.

Adam P. Rivon

Rivon is the parent of a Houston ISD student and the founder and owner of a small business in the real estate industry. Rivon proudly served his country in the United States Army, earning a Bronze Star for leadership as an Army Artillery Officer during combat operations in Iraq.

According to the TEA, the board of managers will hold public board meetings with the first being held on Thursday, June 8.

They have the same legal requirements and obligations as the elected board of trustees, the TEA said. This includes holding all meetings in public, allowing for public comment, holding public hearings, and posting all required budget and tax information for public review and discussion.

According to the TEA, they received 462 applications for the board of managers. Of those, 422 were within HISD boundaries.

TEA's breakdown of the applicants

199 male

260 female

3 other

Ethnic background

180 African American

52 Hispanic

154 White

21 Asian

35 two or more races

20 other

Education background

22 high school diploma

118 bachelors

198 masters

124 doctorate (38 with Doctorate in Education)

Lone Star Governance training

TEA reports that 238 attended the training. Of that, 227 completed the training and were eligible to advance in the selection process (some candidates left early or did not return for day 2 of the training).