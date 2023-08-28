Need help with your child's HISD bus route? The district posted a phone number and map

Parents can call 713-556-9400 and press the number 2 or they can check the routes on an interactive map launched by the district.

HOUSTON — Monday was the first day of school in Houston ISD and the district was talking about transportation.

On social media, Houston ISD said parents will be notified about more school bus routes and changes to existing ones in the next two to three weeks.

According to the district, 517 buses went out Monday morning. They said parents of bus riders should have received a call and email with their child’s route.

In a release sent out Monday, HISD mentioned a "find my route" link for people to check for their child's bus route. They also said parents can call 713-556-9400 and press the number 2 for information on routes.

Below is a link to the ‘Find my Route’ map from HISD

Here are the steps the district gave for using the map.

First, type in your address and select the school your child attends

Then, hit "search"

According to HISD, the tool will show you the closest route with the bus number, along with pickup and drop-off times

Once you’ve put that in, click the tabs for "all, stops and schools"

If you're having trouble with the map, that number they gave again was 713-556-9400 and press the number 2.

