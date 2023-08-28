Houston ISD off to good start, but some families concerned about new protocols

New protocols include the repurposing of libraries and keeping classroom doors open.

HOUSTON, Texas — The first day of school for Houston ISD students and parents went with a few kinks and criticism, but overall, the district seems to be off to a good start amid the state takeover.

Many students celebrated being back in school, despite all the changes.

“I’m officially an upperclassman so I’m so excited,” said one HISD student.

"Everything, so far that I know, is running smooth," said St. George Place parent Sophia Diblasi. "I hope it stays that way.”

"Overall, this school is good," said parent Marta Wolday. "They really control the kids in a good manner.”

The most drastic changes from the Texas Education Agency takeover are happening at the New Education System or NES schools. Those include Wheatley High School, where issues first triggered the state intervention back in 2019 -- although a court ruling clearing a takeover didn't happen until this year.

"They always say they want us to have a good education,” said student Nathaniel Martinez.

He wonders about new protocols like the repurposing of libraries and keeping classroom doors open, which the district said should encourage collaboration and improve teacher accountability.

“I don’t think having doors open will be good for us because you never know who’s going to walk in,” said Martinez.

Walking to and from school is the reality for many HISD students this year. That's why safety was the focus of "Safe Walk Home," an annual event started in the wake of the 2016 death of Josue Flores. School bus safety was also a big tp[ic at the event.

"Hey, when you see the school zone, slow down," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz. "When you see the school bus, stop.”

Air 11 flew over one of HISD’s transportation hubs Monday morning more than 500 buses got going before dawn. The district shared on social media that with students enrolling every day, more routes will be added or changed in the next two to three weeks.

That's why HISD encourages families to use the “Find My Route” web tool to help keep up.

There were a lot of police at HISD campuses for the first day of school as the district tried to meet the new state mandate that requires an armed officer at every school.

