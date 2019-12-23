HOUSTON — Houston police homicide investigators are questioning multiple people who were inside an apartment where a young woman was fatally shot late Sunday.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 8000 block of Antoine near W. Gulf Bank.

Police responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound to her head inside an apartment. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

People inside the home were detained for questioning, but so far police have not released further details about a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

