Woman found dead in SW Houston in the early morning hours of NYE

HOUSTON — A woman was found dead in southwest Houston in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve and Houston police need help to find out what happened to her.

The woman's body was found partially in the roadway of the 9000 block of Bissonnet Street at about 1:30 a.m. Houston police said she suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Her identity is pending verification by medical examiners but police said she is 42 years old.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

There are no known witnesses or suspects in the incident. That is why the Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call the homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).