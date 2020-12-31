Teen says he was shot by pregnant woman who fired about 20 rounds

Deputies later said the suspects involved in the incident were taken into custody.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young man said a pregnant woman shot him outside an apartment complex in north Harris County late Wednesday, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Blue Bell, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived to find a 19-year-old victim on the ground. They applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding as they waited for paramedics to take him to the hospital.

The man told deputies he was shot by a pregnant woman, and at least 20 shell casings were found in the area.

1655 Blue Bell Rd is the scene of a shooting. A adult male shot in the lower leg by a known female who is pregnant. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim who was transported by ground in stable condition. Deputies are searching for the suspect. @HCSO_D1Patrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/ha9JDp31uI — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 31, 2020

HCSO Captain J. Shannon later tweeted the suspected shooter was in custody: "District 1 deputies working in the Crime Reduction Unit located the suspects in this case and have them in custody."

The sheriff's office did not immediately report a possible motive for the shooting.