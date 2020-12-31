Man’s fatal stabbing under investigation at southeast Houston home

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help police.

HOUSTON — Houston police homicide investigators are questioning residents at a southeast side home after a deadly stabbing late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the home in the 1000 block of Globe around 12 a.m. where they found a man with multiple injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said multiple residents were home at the time but some were intoxicated. They’ve been told the male victim had just come home from a club but went back outside. The man then came back in the home with a stab wound and collapsed.

Investigators noted there was a lot of blood inside the home but no blood outside the home — a factor they are considering as they look at any possible suspects.