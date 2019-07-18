HOUSTON — A teenager has been charged with murder after police said he confessed to stabbing his father to death.

Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, allegedly stabbed his father in the upper torso on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway.

RELATED: Father stabbed to death by son in west Houston, police say

Cacho appeared before a judge Thursday. During his court appearance, KHOU 11 learned that Cacho's mother, the victim's wife, left the apartment with three of her kids at about 10:45 a.m. after she and the father had got into a verbal argument.

Cacho and his 14-year-old brother stayed at the apartment with the dad.

When she returned home at about 6:30 p.m., she said she was greeted by Cacho who appeared worried.

She asked Casho what happened and he said, "He stabbed his dad," court records revealed.

The mom went to the restroom and found her husband's body on the floor surrounded by blood. She then told Cacho to call 911.

According to court records, when officers arrived to the scene, they interviewed Cacho and he later confessed to stabbing his father after they got into a physical altercation.

He claimed his father hit him several times which prompted him to grab a knife from underneath his parent's bed and stab his father in the restroom, according to court documents.

Court records also revealed that he allegedly stabbed his father in the late morning hours and didn't call 911 until his mother came home and told him to do so, which was hours later.

Cacho allegedly washed the knife he used to stab his father in the kitchen sink and left it on the counter.

Officers said they did not find any visible marks on Cacho's face or stomach.

Police identified the father as 49-year-old Carlos Colon Cacho.

Carlo Raushawn Cacho is being held on a $60,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: