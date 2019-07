HOUSTON — A man is dead after a stabbing at an apartment complex in west Houston.

Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway, where they say a man was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

He died at the scene, police confirm to KHOU 11 News' Brett Buffington.

Homicide investigators are at the scene. Two of the man's sons were detained for questioning. Investigators said they are confident one of them is the primary suspect.

This is a developing story.