HOUSTON — A burglary call led to the discovery of a body in a north Houston warehouse, police said early Thursday.

Police were called to a metal scrap yard in the 3600 block of Schalker, near I-45 and Cavalcade, at about 1:30 a.m. The owner of the metal recycling business called police to report his burglary alarm had gone off, and he saw three or four suspects inside of his business on a security camera.

When police responded, the suspects fled, according to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

While looking for the remaining suspects, police went into a nearby warehouse. Inside they found a man’s body.

Police said it appeared the body had been there for a couple days, and while the investigation is still on-going the death did not appear to be suspicious. Initial indications are the man could have been homeless, Crowson said.

One of the suspects was later found hiding near a dumpster in the scrap yard. Police called in K-9 units and a helicopter, but there were no other immediate arrests.

