Teenage suspect, 3 others wanted after child shot in robbery in Spring

A teenage suspect, known only as "Brando," and three other suspects were involved in the robbery, according to investigators.

SPRING, Texas — A child was shot in a robbery back in July and the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers need your help finding the suspects responsible.

According to investigators, on July 15, 2020 at about 4 a.m., four unknown men robbed a victim and child at gunpoint in the 23200 block of Birnam Woods Boulevard.

During the robbery, one of the suspects, known only as "Brando," allegedly shot the child before getting away in a black Chevrolet Impala, last seen west on Treaschwig Road.

*We normally would not show pictures of juvenile suspects, but because of the serious nature of this crime, we have decided to share Brando's photo to help police solve this case.*

Brando is between 15 and 18 years old and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs between 150 and 170 pounds, according to investigators.

An update on the child's condition was not given.

If you have seen Brando or know any of the other suspects involved in this violent crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.