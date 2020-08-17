Police warn of social media posts sharing fake details of NC 5-year-old's death

Wilson police are warning people about a social media post spreading false rumors about the death of Cannon Hinnant.

WILSON, N.C. — Wilson police calling out a social media post attempting to spread false rumors about the death of Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old shot at point-blank range, allegedly by his neighbor.

Officials said the press release-styled Facebook post is attempting to impersonate Wilson Police Department's official social media account, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. The fraudulent post said the version of events leading up to Cannon’s death was not backed by evidence, claiming Cannon was not shot in the head in his front yard.

Wilson police have responded to the fraudulent Facebook post, warning any posts making such claims "were NOT issued by our department," WPD said.

“Before you share a post you can check our page to see if that post is shown. If it’s not here, it’s not from us,” the department said.

The department provided examples of fake posts from their official account:

Wilson Police Department The Wilson Police Department has been made aware of numerous posts c... ontaining false information circulating on social media, including some posts that look like they were releases from investigators. These are fraudulent posts. You can help us by reporting these fraudulent releases to Facebook so they can be removed.

On Aug. 9, Cannon's uncle said he was outside with his siblings, playing on his bicycle when he was shot and killed by Darius Sessoms. Cannon's father, Austin Hinnant, said he saw Sessoms in his yard next door, gun in hand, according to WCNC.

Sessoms, who was found at a home in Goldsboro following a day-long manhunt, is now booked on a murder charge with no bond, WNCN reported.

The victim's family told WNCN they've known the suspect for some time and they never thought he would kill anyone. Hinnant said he had invited Sessoms over for dinner the evening before the incident happened.