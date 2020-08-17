Baby hospitalized after possibly inhaling or ingesting dad’s vape pen, Precinct 4 says

A one-year-old from Hockley was unresponsive and having trouble breathing when rushed to the hospital.

HOCKLEY, Texas — A one-year-old child is recovering after possibly ingesting or inhaling THC oil from the father’s vape pen, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies say the baby was unresponsive with labored breathing when they answered a medical emergency call at a house in Hockley.

The baby was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Precinct 4 investigators say while they were at the home, the baby’s father tried to hide a vape pen that contained THC oil.

They later learned the child may have gotten sick after inhaling or ingesting the oil, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is the main cannabis compound that makes users high.

Christopher Jones, 21, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Jones was arrested Friday in the 24300 block of Wild Horses Lane in Hockley. His bond was set at $5,000.

Charges could be upgraded depending on toxicology test results on the baby.