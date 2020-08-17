Life Flight called after double shooting in Liberty County

Authorities say one person is in custody after at least two people were shot.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County Sheriff's officials say one person is in custody after a shooting left at least two people injured early Monday afternoon.

Life Flight has been called to assist the injured victims, and officials are investigating whether a third person was also injured.

The name of the person in custody has not been released, nor has any information been made available on the conditions of the shooting victims.

Liberty County Sheriff's officials are centering their investigation near Dayton on County Road 4901, northeast of Houston.

The injured have been taken to area trauma centers for treatment.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and watch KHOU's afternoon and evening newscasts for the latest.