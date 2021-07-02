Sheriff: Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into two HCSO patrol vehicles on Eastex Freeway

The two patrol vehicles were parked along the Eastex Freeway to assist with a stranded vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected intoxicated driver was hospitalized early Sunday morning after crashing into two patrol vehicles that were parked along the Eastex Freeway.

This happened shortly after 5 a.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the two unoccupied patrol cars were assisting with a stranded vehicle when the suspected intoxicated driver crashed into them. Sheriff Gonzalez said the emergency lights were activated on both vehicles.

Fortunately, no deputies were injured, but the suspected intoxicated driver had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The stranded driver the deputies were helping was not injured.

The freeway was closed for several minutes but has since reopened.

