HPD: FaceTime video of man holding gun on girlfriend leads to SWAT standoff in north Houston

Houston police said the mother of the man’s girlfriend was on FaceTime with her daughter when she noticed the man holding a pistol on her.

HOUSTON — A SWAT standoff ended Saturday evening after an armed man allegedly held his girlfriend hostage inside a north Houston apartment.

Houston police said the mother of the man’s girlfriend was on FaceTime with her daughter when she noticed the man, who police say has a history of domestic violence, holding a pistol on her. Her mother called police, and they responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive.

Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiations Teams are en route to an apartment at 13502 Northborough Dr, near Rankin Rd.



Prelim info is an armed male suspect is barricaded inside, holding his girlfriend against her will and threatening to shoot her. PIO is also en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/pXPTdYol57 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 6, 2021

Police said during the SWAT standoff, the mom received text messages from her daughter, saying she was not at the apartment. Investigators said it is possible the man took his girlfriend’s phone and texted her mother, as he has a history of doing the same in the past.

Officers on scene attempted to call both the man and the woman. When they didn’t pick up, they used a loudspeaker to try to get the man to come out of the apartment.

The man eventually surrendered after he left the apartment and walked up on patrol officers who were manning the perimeter. Police said the couple appeared to be in a vacant apartment.

Police said the woman did not appear to have any visible injuries. Charges have not been filed, but the man could possibly face felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault charges based on the FaceTime video.

Investigators are still looking for the handgun seen in the video.