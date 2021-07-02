Off-duty Harris Co. sheriff's deputy uninjured after shooting involving car burglary suspect

Investigators said the deputy encountered a man believed to be breaking into cars. They said the two exchanged gunfire, and the suspect left the scene.

KATY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty deputy Saturday night in Katy.

Deputies responded to the scene Saturday night at an apartment complex in the 23600 block of Western Centre Drive, near the Katy Freeway and Highway 99.

Investigators said the deputy encountered a man believed to be breaking into cars. They said the two exchanged gunfire, and the suspect left the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

An off-duty @HCSOTexas deputy has been involved in a shooting at an apt complex located at 23615 Western Centre Dr in the Katy area, near Katy Fwy & SH-99. Deputy is not injured. Preliminary info: deputy encountered a male believed to be breaking into cars. Gunfire was exchanged pic.twitter.com/qmSghu7zc7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 7, 2021