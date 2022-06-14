Woman arrested after shots fired inside HCA Conroe emergency room

The suspect was on a gurney when she grabbed a small-caliber gun from an elastic waistband-type holster that was wrapped around her torso under her dress, CPD said.

CONROE, Texas — A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she fired shots inside the HCA Conroe Hospital Emergency Room, police said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.

Conroe police said the woman was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and emergency detention order. She was reportedly placed on a gurney with her arms and legs secured. As she awaited triage, she grabbed a small-caliber firearm from an elastic waistband-type holster that was wrapped around her torso under her dress.

She then fired two rounds, according to police.

An EMS attendant was able to quickly disarm the woman and after she received medical clearance, she was transported to the Montgomery County Jail for deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon/places weapons prohibited, which is a class A misdemeanor.

HCA released the following statement in regards to the incident:

HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe is aware of an incident that occurred in our emergency department earlier today. There were no injuries sustained. We are committed to high-quality care and maintaining patient and colleague safety. We are required by federal and state laws to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of our patients. We cannot provide further information at this time, however, we are working with local officials in their investigation.